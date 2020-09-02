Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

Forming a cabinet has taken months in the past. FOREIGN INFLUENCE Macron, who visited Beirut in early August aftermath of the port blast that killed more than 190 people, said world powers must stay focused on the emergency in Lebanon for six weeks. He said Paris was ready to help organise and host an international conference with the United Nations in October.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 02-09-2020 02:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 02:06 IST
Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences
Representative Image Image Credit: kremlin.ru

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption.

Macron also told a news conference in Beirut that political leaders had agreed to form a government of experts in the next two weeks to help chart a new course for the Middle East nation collapsing under the weight of an economic meltdown. "There is no blank cheque," Macron said in his second visit in less than a month to press for action to tackle a financial crisis rooted in corruption and mismanagement, that is the biggest threat to Lebanon's stability since its civil war.

"If your political class fails, then we will not come to Lebanon's aid," he said. Macron said he could not exclude targeted sanctions if there is proven corruption, but that sanctions were not on the agenda for October.

In central Beirut, riot police and armored personnel carriers fired teargas to disperse protesters outside parliament as they vented anger at the mismanagement and corruption that has dragged Lebanon into crisis. Some protesters hurled rocks. Riot police also deployed outside the venue where Macron met Lebanese political and religious leaders. One group held a banner reading: "Legitimacy comes from the people."

Macron, who toured Beirut's port that was devastated in an Aug. 4 blast, adding to the national crisis, has said he wanted "credible commitments" and a follow-up mechanism from Lebanon's leaders, including legislative polls in six to 12 months. Lebanese politicians, some former warlords who have overseen decades of industrial-scale corruption, face a daunting task with an economy in meltdown, a swathe of Beirut in tatters after the port blast, and sectarian tensions rising.

Pressure from Macron, who said he would visit again in December, has already pushed major parties to agree on a new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, who has called for the rapid formation of a government and promised to implement reforms swiftly to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund. Forming a cabinet has taken months in the past.

FOREIGN INFLUENCE Macron, who visited Beirut in early August aftermath of the port blast that killed more than 190 people, said world powers must stay focused on the emergency in Lebanon for six weeks.

He said Paris was ready to help organize and host an international conference with the United Nations in October. Although Macron has taken center stage in demanding change, other foreign powers still exercise big influence on Lebanon, notably Iran through the heavily armed Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

A senior envoy from the United States, which classifies Hezbollah a terrorist organization and which has pumped money into Lebanon's army, is due in Beirut on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia has also traditionally exercised sway through Lebanon's Sunni community.

Crushed by a mountain of debt, Lebanon's currency has collapsed and depositors have been frozen out of their increasingly worthless savings in a paralyzed banking system. Poverty and unemployment have soared. "Today everything is blocked and Lebanon can no longer finance itself," Macron said, adding the central bank and banking system were in crisis and an audit was needed.

"We need to know the truth of the numbers so that judicial actions can then be taken," he said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt 'stubborn like a child', can frame me in another case: Kafeel Khan up on release from jail

The Uttar Pradesh government instead of doing Raj Dharma was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after he was released from the Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. The A...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open on Tuesday. The Grand Slam is being held in New York without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Times ET GMT-4 1635 RUSSIAN DUO MARCH INTO ROUND TWORussian Andrey Rublev, seeded 10th, made...

Tennis-Suarez Navarro diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma

Former world number six Carla Suarez Navarro said on Tuesday she has been diagnosed with early stage Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, and will need to go through six months of chemotherapy.The 31-year-old Spaniard, in a video posted on h...

Macron to Lebanese leaders: reform swiftly or face consequences

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering on reforms or else financial aid would be withheld, and sanctions imposed further down the line if there is proven corruption...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020