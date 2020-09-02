Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eviction drive against illegal structures in Imphal

Imphal West district police carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures constructed at Lamphel Super Market on Tuesday, officials said.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 02-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 11:52 IST
Eviction drive against illegal structures in Imphal
Visual from Imphal eviction drive. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Imphal West district police carried out an eviction drive against illegal structures constructed at Lamphel Super Market on Tuesday, officials said. The eviction drive was carried out as per the notice issued by the authority concerned to remove the illegally constructed shops and other permanent structures in the area.

"We got information that some encroaches were there in the supermarket area. After verifying the details, we have issued them notice and they were given three days time. After three days, we started the eviction process. We are trying to remove all encroachers," Shashikanta Loitongbam, Sub Deputy Collector, Imphal Central told ANI. The police also informed shop owners to remove their belongings which were being placed in front of their respective shops and other business establishments.

The drive started at noon and continued till late evening from supermarket to Sanakeithel. To prevent any kind of untoward incident during the eviction, a large contingent of police personnel were deployed in the area. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition criticises 'no question hour' move for Parliament session

Opposition parties on Wednesday questioned and criticised the decision of doing away with the question hour in the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sought justificati...

Vistara, Japan Airlines enter frequent flyer partnership

Vistara and Japan Airlines have inked a partnership that allows members of their frequent flyer programmes to earn and spend points on each other. A frequent flyer program FFP is a loyalty programme wherein a passenger earns points for trav...

Germany-Belgium Pro League tie will provide insights, help in preparation for coming season: Harmanpreet

Indian drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh is looking forward to the resumption of Hockey Pro League this month, saying it will provide an insight into the combinations that the European teams employ and help in preparations for the upcoming sea...

UK man guilty of trying to smuggle generator from US to Iran

A U.K. citizen has pleaded guilty in Florida to federal charges related to violating an embargo and attempting to smuggle industrial equipment to Iran. Colin Fisher, 45, pleaded guilty on Monday in Pensacola federal court to violating the I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020