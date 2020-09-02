Delhi LG gives nod to resume metro services: Sources

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave his nod to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government's suggestion to resume the metro services in the national capital, according to the sources. Baijal's approval came during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held today.

Besides Baijal, Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and other officials were present in the meeting. Delhi Metro operations are shut since March 22 (Janata curfew). After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) permitted metro services in Unlock 4, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will resume its services from September 7 in a calibrated manner.

Further details on metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the next few days, DMRC said. Kejriwal had also welcomed the MHA's decision.

The Delhi Transport Minister had earlier said his government will ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed by the commuters."We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used," he had told ANI."I am sure that once the metro gets operational, the crowd in the buses will also be reduced. I am happy that people are getting relief after five months," Gahlot had added.