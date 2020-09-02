PM Modi to address US-India Strategic Partnership Forum on September 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit at 9 PM IST on September 3, 2020, through video conferencing.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the special keynote address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) third Annual Leadership Summit at 9 PM IST on September 3, 2020, through video conferencing. The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum is a non-profit organisation that works for the partnership between India and the US.
The theme of the five-day summit that began on August 31 is "US-India Navigating New Challenges". The theme covers various subjects such as India's potential in becoming a Global Manufacturing Hub, Opportunities in India's Gas Market, Ease of Doing Business to attract FDI in India, Common Opportunities and Challenges in Tech Space, Indo-Pacific Economic issues, Innovation in Public Health and others.
Union Ministers and senior officials are also participating in this virtual summit. (ANI)
