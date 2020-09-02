COVID-19 fallout: Uttarakhand CM to be in isolation as some staff members test COVID-19 positive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will isolate himself for the next three days as some of his staff members, including his Officer on Special Duty, have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the information received from the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office, Rawat will not attend departmental meetings and public events as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of the virus.

In Uttarakhand, the cases of the novel coronavirus have crossed 20,000 and it is on the rise. The state government has increased the number of beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients by bringing private hospitals under its purview. (ANI)