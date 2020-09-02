Malicious campaign by few channels to defame Sushant's family, benefit Rhea: lawyer

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh Wednesday said a malicious campaign was being run by few channels to defame his family and benefit actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused of abetting the actor's suicide

The senior advocate told the media that Sushant's three sisters -- Priyanka, Mitu and Rani -- told him that they are extremely pained by the negative and false campaign related to his mental health which has been started by some news channels.