Pompeo defends RNC address, saying State Dept found it lawful

Pompeo defends RNC address, saying State Dept found it lawfulReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 20:00 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday defended his appearance last week at the Republican National Convention, saying it was reviewed by the department as lawful.
Pompeo, a Trump appointee widely believed to harbor presidential aspirations, addressed the convention in a recorded video from a Jerusalem rooftop during an official trip. Critics said he broke with decades of protocol in using his appointed office for partisan purposes.
