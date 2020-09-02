Left Menu
Development News Edition

Government ready for discussion on every issue, spoken to opposition parties over not having Question Hour: Pralhad Joshi

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday took a dig at the opposition parties who have raised questions regarding not having Question Hour during the monsoon session of parliament and said they had discussions on the issue with political parties and everyone agreed to the proposal except for TMC leader Derek O'Brien.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 23:43 IST
Government ready for discussion on every issue, spoken to opposition parties over not having Question Hour: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi (In Red) talking to ANI (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday took a dig at the opposition parties who have raised questions regarding not having Question Hour during the monsoon session of parliament and said they had discussions on the issue with political parties and everyone agreed to the proposal except for TMC leader Derek O'Brien. "Opposition parties are raising questions regarding question hour and zero hour. Arjun Ram Meghwal, V Muraleedharan and I had spoken to every party regarding this and except for TMC's Derek O'Brien, everyone agreed (to scrap question hour)," Joshi said

The minister said that the government is ready for discussions on every issue and they have suggested to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman to keep the duration of the zero hour at 30 minutes. "They will take the final decision. The government is ready to have discussions on every issue. We have also requested the Speaker to take unstarred questions," he said.

There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session which is being held amid COVID-19 pandemic. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on September 14 and conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Nokia launches professional level end-to-end 5G certification program

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey at second peak of coronavirus outbreak, health minister says

Turkey is experiencing the second peak of its novel coronavirus outbreak, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday, while the government announced new restrictions on weddings and other social gatherings as daily cases and deaths ri...

Assam rifles uncover illegal liquor bottling plant in Nagaland

The Assam Rifles on Wednesday uncovered an illegal liquor bottling plant at Dimapur and seized several contraband items, a senior official said. As part of the ongoing crackdown to prevent illegal activities in Nagaland, security forces sei...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches Russia for SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday arrived here on a three-day visit to Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation SCO and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting b...

Spain: Judge strips late dictator's heirs of summer retreat

A Spanish court on Wednesday ordered the heirs of Gen. Francisco Franco to hand over to the state a 19th-century palace used by the late dictator as a summer retreat. The Spanish government had filed a lawsuit against the dictators descenda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020