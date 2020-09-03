Barr says there is 'false narrative' that many Black people are shot by white police officers

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday said there is a "false narrative" in the U.S. that many unarmed Black people are shot by white police officers.

"I think the narrative that the police are on some epidemic of shooting unarmed black men is simply a false narrative," Barr said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "The fact is that it is very rare for an unarmed African-American to be shot by a white police officer."