Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC dismisses plea against construction of ITL Twin Tower, slaps Rs 25,000 fine on petitioner

Dismissing a plea challenging the construction of ITL Twin Tower in Pitampura's Netaji Subhash Palace area, the Delhi High Court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 against the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition by way of a PIL.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 12:34 IST
Delhi HC dismisses plea against construction of ITL Twin Tower, slaps Rs 25,000 fine on petitioner
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Dismissing a plea challenging the construction of ITL Twin Tower in Pitampura's Netaji Subhash Palace area, the Delhi High Court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 against the petitioner for filing a frivolous petition by way of a PIL. A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan refused to entertain the petition and asked the petitioner to deposit the fine amount with the Delhi Legal Service Authority (DLSA). The High Court noted that the petition seems to not be a public interest litigation (PIL).

The bench was hearing a plea seeking action against the concerned authorities and to issue directions to demolish the illegal construction and restore the ITL Twin Tower to its original structure. The plea also sought to stop the work as a danger to residents and passersby. In the PIL, the petitioner prayed that respondents be held accountable for all violations of constitutional and legislative guarantees, which resulted in denying the poverty-stricken slum dwellers their right to a healthy environment and no illegal construction, especially where people visit regularity and that an independent inquiry is ordered to look into the violations.

It alleged that when the country was facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of ITL Twin Tower was taking undue advantage of the situation, misleading the government and the department was taking undue benefit arising out of bad times of the nation. "The owner of the abovesaid mall is constructing two another floors on the building of that mall by virtue of taking benefit of COVID-19 pandemic as he is very well aware of the fact that all the departments and servants are busy in giving their service of the nation to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus," the plea said.

It also said that the said building is 30 years old structure and therefore inquiry may kindly be conducted on the behest of re-construction after 30 years without any approval. (ANI)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Planning to quit, U.S. says it will not pay what it owes WHO this year

The United States will not pay some 80 million it owes the World Health Organization WHO and will instead redirect the money to help pay its United Nations bill in New York, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.The United States plans to leave...

Czech Rep registers biggest 1-day spike of 650

The Czech Republic has registered the biggest day-to-day increase in the new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The Health Ministry says a record 650 people tested positive on Wednesday, up from 504 on Tuesday.Health Minister Adam Vojtech says ne...

FOREX-Dollar gains further on worries ECB grew uncomfortable with euro rise

The dollars bounce extended on Thursday as investors trimmed bets against the greenback and sold the euro on concerns that the European Central Bank was worried about its rise.The surge has lifted the greenback about 1.3 above the 28-month ...

LA declares fiscal emergency, 15K jobs at risk

The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees. Wednesdays declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 40...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020