WB: BSF seizes Phensedyl bottles worth over Rs 1 lakh
Border Security Force (BSF) troops on Wednesday seized 1,000 bottles worth Rs 1,69,690 of Phensedyl at Sovapur border outpost in Malda district of West Bengal, informed South Bengal Frontier, BSF. These bottles were being smuggled from India to Bangladesh through the flow of water flooded through Ganga river.
The investigation into the matter is underway. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)
