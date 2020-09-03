Ireland to put forward two nominees for EU Commission post

Ireland will put forward two nominees for the European Commission to consider as a replacement for Phil Hogan as the country's representative on the European Union executive following the trade chief's resignation last week. EU executive chief Ursula von der Leyen said last week that the Irish government should propose a man and a woman as potential successors and she would later determine the final allocation of tasks. Ireland may not retain the trade portfolio.

"We will be sending two names forward," Prime Minister Micheál Martin told reporters on Thursday, adding that a decision would be made on the nominees "very quickly."