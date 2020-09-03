Left Menu
Court rejects bail plea of Samajwadi Party MLC Ramlali Mishra

A special court in Allahabad rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party's UP legislative council member Ramlalai Mishra, accused of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement along with her MLA husband Vijay Mishra and son Vishnu Her husband Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi’s Gyanpur, is currently lodged in the jail in connection with the case registered by a relative of theirs Ramlali Mishra and her son Vishnu are yet to be arrested.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:47 IST
A special court in Allahabad rejected the bail plea of Samajwadi Party's UP legislative council member Ramlalai Mishra, accused of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement along with her MLA husband Vijay Mishra and son Vishnu

Her husband Vijay Mishra, a Nishad Party MLA from Bhadohi’s Gyanpur, is currently lodged in the jail in connection with the case registered by a relative of theirs

Ramlali Mishra and her son Vishnu are yet to be arrested. Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said Special Judge Bal Mukund in his order said the court is for a speedy trial of criminal cases against legislators. “In this case, the anticipatory bail of Ramlali Mishra was rejected by district court earlier. Police have not filed any charge sheet. That is why, the bail plea was rejected," he said. Vijay Mishra was arrested from Madhya Pradesh in connection with the case. A Bhadohi court on August 16 had sent the MLA to a 14-day judicial custody, a day after his arrest from Madhya Pradesh. The three were booked under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 14 on the complaint of their relative Krishna Mohan Tiwari. The MLA has 74 cases registered against him. He has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

