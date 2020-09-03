Goa CM congratulates cops for quick arrest of trio involved in Jeweller's murder
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated the state police for arresting three persons, who were accused of allegedly murdering a 41-year-old jeweller in broad daylight in South Goa's Margao town on September 3.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:35 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday congratulated the state police for arresting three persons, who were accused of allegedly murdering a 41-year-old jeweller in broad daylight in South Goa's Margao town on September 3. The jeweller was identified as Swapnil Walk.
"I congratulate DGP (Director General of Police) Mukesh Kumar Meena for arresting three culprits involved in the murder within the 24 hours. Goa Police will further work towards lowering the state's crime rate. I also offer my condolences to the family of the Swapnil Walke," Sawant said in a video message. Walke, a jewellery store owner, was stabbed while resisting an armed robbery attempt in broad daylight by three persons.
The assault was captured on a mobile camera by a neighbour and the video subsequently went viral on social media. (ANI)
