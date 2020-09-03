Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date

He said that on July 16, the government passed the orders relating to the Permanent Commission and all those who had completed 14 years in service as on February 17 cut-off date will get pension and other benefits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:47 IST
SC rejects plea for pensionable service benefits to women Army officers after cut-off date
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking grant of pensionable service benefits to women SSC officers of Army, who completed 14-year in service after the cut-off date of February 17 fixed by the top court. The apex court said that relief sought by these women officers, "in substance" amounts to review of its verdict and if it allows the plea then other batches of officers may also seek similar relief. On February 17, the top court in its landmark verdict had directed the Centre to consider within three months, all serving Short Service Commission (SSC) women officers for Permanent Commission (PC) irrespective of them having crossed 14 years or, as the case may be, 20 years of service. It had said, as a one-time measure, the benefit of continuing in service until the attainment of 20 years pensionable service shall also apply to all the existing SSC officers with more than fourteen years of service. It had held that the option of grant of PC shall be given to all women SSC officers and if those with more than 14 years of service do not opt for grant of PC then they will be entitled to continue in service until they attain 20 years of pensionable service.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph, said on Thursday that "it is not inclined to hear the petition as the relief sought, in substance, amounts to review of the judgement". "The relief which has been sought in the interlocutory applications would, in substance, amount to a review of the directions contained in sub paragraphs (c) and (d) of paragraph 69.1 of the judgment (related to pensionable service) dated February 17, 2020 of this court. We are, therefore, not inclined to entertain the interlocutory applications since they are not maintainable. The miscellaneous applications are accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, advocate Meenakshi Lekhi appearing for applicants said this plea has been filed by 19 women officers who completed 14 years of service in March and they are seeking that benefits of pensionable service be granted to them. Lekhi said that the apex court had delivered the judgement on February 17 but the government order implementing it came in July. Justice Chandrachud said, "If we relax that date of cut off, then there will be no stop. Where do we draw the line? That is actually worrying me".

Justice Chandrachud said it's difficult to address these matters because they (officers) are all in service of the nation and "we feel that we should be able to do something for them but where to draw the line". The bench referred to the judgement and said it had given the direction as a one-time measure only. It observed that "These women officers completed their 14-years of service in March and we gave a cut-off date of our judgment. The government order came later. How far back can we go?" Senior advocate R Balasubramanian, appearing for the Centre, opposed the application and said that it cannot be left open ended. He said that the present applicants had not completed 14 years of service as on February 17, when the top court had delivered its judgement. He said that on July 16, the government passed the orders relating to the Permanent Commission and all those who had completed 14 years in service as on February 17 cut-off date will get pension and other benefits. He said if the court allows the issue to remain open-ended then it will become un-implementable for the government. The bench told Lekhi, "Now, if we grant the benefit (as sought by applicants) then we will have to give it to the successive batches of officers also". The court said that it will have serious implications as every batch will be completing 14 years of service. It asked Lekhi to withdraw the application and wait for the board for grant of permanent commission to consider their (officers) applications. On July 7, the top court had granted one more month to the Centre to implement its verdict directing that the PC be given to all serving SSC women officers in the Army. It had said that the Centre will have to comply with all the directions given in the February 17 verdict. On February 17, the top court had directed that women officers in the Army be granted permanent commission and command postings, rejecting the Centre's stand of their physiological limitations as being based on "sex stereotypes" and "gender discrimination against women". The top court had accepted the Centre's policy of February 25, 2019 to grant PC to SSC women officers in all the 10 streams in the Indian Army. The top court had said SSC women officers with over 20 years of service who are not granted PC shall retire on pension in terms of policy decision.

It had noted that Indian Army has sanctioned 50,266 posts for officers, while the posts currently occupied are 40,825 including 1,653 by women officers. It had noted that there is a shortage of 9,441 officers in the Indian Army.

There are a total of 1,653 women officers which are a miniscule 4 per cent of the total strength of commissioned officers in the Army, it had said. The total of 1,653 officers includes -- 77 having above 20 years of service, 255 having service tenure between 14 and 20 years and the fate of 322 women officers was to be decided by the verdict of the apex court.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo aiming to operate 100 pc of pre-COVID domestic flights by end of FY21, says its president

IndiGo is aiming to gradually expand its flight operations and reach the pre-COVID-19 full capacity by the end of 2020-21 financial year, its president Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said on Thursday, adding that passenger and corporate bookings ar...

Soccer-Reports of discrimination in football rose by 42%, says Kick It Out

Reports of discrimination across all levels of professional soccer in England and Wales rose by 42 last season despite it being suspended for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-racism organisation Kick It Out has said. There were 446...

Belgium does not have to shut Engie nuclear reactor, court rules

A Brussels court ruled on Thursday that Belgium does not have to shut down Engies Tihange-2 nuclear reactor after a challenge from several Dutch, German and Luxembourg cities and states citing possible safety defects. Belgiums nuclear regul...

Premier League ends deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League is without a broadcast partner in China after ending one of its most lucrative international agreements. The league did not give a reason on Thursday for the termination of its agreement with streaming service PPTV after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020