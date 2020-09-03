Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of accused in murder case

"From the evidence of a number of witnesses recorded in the matter, it is prima facie apparent that the 'riotous mob' armed with 'weapons' had abducted the deceased Suleman to commit his murder merely on account of the fact that he was from a different community," the court said in its order passed on September 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:00 IST
Delhi riots: Court dismisses bail plea of accused in murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

A Delhi court has dismissed a bail application of an accused in a case related to murder of a local resident during the communal violence in north east Delhi in Ferbuary. The court said it was prima facie apparent that the "riotous mob" armed with "weapons" had abducted the victim to commit his murder merely on account of the fact that he was from a different community.

Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav refused to grant the relief to Hemant Pratap Singh and said the offence was grave, wherein one innocent person was brutally murdered, just because of the fact that he belonged to the other community. "From the evidence of a number of witnesses recorded in the matter, it is prima facie apparent that the 'riotous mob' armed with 'weapons' had abducted the deceased Suleman to commit his murder merely on account of the fact that he was from a different community," the court said in its order passed on September 2. The court said the victim had received 11 injuries which spoke volume about the intensity of the dastardly act committed by the riotous mob during the course of communal riots.

"The offence in this matter is very grave, wherein one innocent person was brutally murdered, just because of the fact that he belonged to other community. A perusal of the post-mortem report of the deceased Suleman, reveals that he had received as many as 11 injuries, out of which as many as seven injuries were so grave in nature that they itself were independently and collectively sufficient to cause death of any person in ordinary course of nature,which speaks volume about the intensity of dastardly act committed by the riotous mob during the course of communal riots," it said. It further said eye witnesses of the incident have clearly identified Singh was part of the "riotous mob" which had surrounded Suleman and his friends and beaten them.

"Even the father of applicant (Singh) has also identified him in the CCTV footage, where the applicant was clearly visible armed with an 'iron rod' and walking behind the riotous mob, who was prodding deceased Suleman with 'dandas'," the court said. It, however, clarified that anything stated in the order should not be construed as expressing any opinion on the final merits of the case, as it was at "pre-cognizance stage".

During the hearing held through video conferencing, advocate Pradeep Teotia, appearing for Singh, said he has been falsely implicated in the case and the eyewitnesses were allegedly "planted witnesses". Special Public Prosecutor Nitin Rai Sharma, appearing for the state, opposed the bail application and said during investigation, eye witness Sanober, who was present with Suleman at the time of the incident, gave a clear, categorical and step-by-step account of the series of events which happened with them. According to the charge sheet, on February 26, mob of 30-40 persons had apprehended Sanobar, Sunil Kumar and Suleman near Karawal Nagar area. The mob had asked for their ID cards which were shown by them, after which they asked Sunil to leave the spot, but he denied, the charge sheet alleged.

The mob forced Sunil to run away after beating him and then started beating Sanobar and Suleman mercilessly, it claimed. It further stated that someone from the mob allegedly assaulted Suleman with sticks and threw his body to a nearby drain when he fell unconscious.

Suleman had succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Protests planned after video shows fatal arrest of Black man in upstate New York

Protests were planned on Thursday following the release of a video showing the arrest of a Black man who died by asphyxiation in March after police in upstate New York put a hood over his head as he knelt on the ground, handcuffed and naked...

Sports News Roundup: Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder; Kazakhstan's Lutsenko wins Tour de France stage six and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to West semisJames Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 vi...

European bishops demand Belarus allow return of Catholic leader

Roman Catholic bishops urged Belaruss leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to let its most senior cleric come back into the country.Minsks archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz, who has angered Lukashenko by defending the rights of anti-gover...

Centre working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country: Javadekar

The Centre is working on rejuvenation of 13 rivers across the country and their detailed project reports DPR are already being prepared, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. He said this during an interaction with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020