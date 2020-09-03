UK's Raab discusses Middle East with Trump adviser Kushner

UK's Raab discusses Middle East with Trump adviser KushnerReuters | London | Updated: 03-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 21:37 IST
Foreign minister Dominic Raab discussed the Middle East peace process on Thursday with Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser, a British statement said. "They welcomed the historic Israel-UAE normalisation deal, and discussed wider US efforts to facilitate the normalisation of ties between Israel and Arab States," a foreign office spokesman said.
"The Foreign Secretary (Raab) updated Mr Kushner on his recent visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and his encouragement of a return to cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships, as a first step on the road to a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process." Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended part of the meeting with the visiting Kushner.
"The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary were clear about their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution," the spokesman said.
