Man gets 7-yr jail for supplying drugs in Muzaffarnagar

A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to seven-year imprisonment for supplying illegal drugs

Judge Radhey Shyam Yadav also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on Ravi Sharma after holding him guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act

According to special lawyer Udayvir Singh, the accused was caught with seven-kg illegal drugs in Shahpur area here four years ago.