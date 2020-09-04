Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greater Noida: Police seize poppy husk, cannabis, other narcotics worth Rs 3.36 crores

Police busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers and seized 42 kilograms of poppy husk, 172 kilograms of cannabis and other narcotic substances from their possession.

ANI | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 07:11 IST
Greater Noida: Police seize poppy husk, cannabis, other narcotics worth Rs 3.36 crores
The police team with the nabbed accused and seized drugs on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Police busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers and seized 42 kilograms of poppy husk, 172 kilograms of cannabis and other narcotic substances from their possession. According to Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida on Thursday, information about the large consignment of narcotics had been received from an earlier arrest made by the police.

"We first caught two persons in possession of upwards of 3 kilograms of ganja on September 2. Upon questioning they revealed that they used to bring it from Anupshahar, Bulandshahr. Upon raiding 42 kgs poppy husk, 172 kgs cannabis, 10.5 kgs charas and other narcotic substances were recovered from there," Kumar said. "Six people have been arrested in the case, a country-made pistol too has been recovered from their possession. The value of the seized narcotic substances amounts to approximately Rs 3 crore 36 lakhs," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon Japan submits improvement plan to regulators - Asahi

Amazon Japan has submitted a plan to the countrys fair trade regulator on how it will improve practices suspected of violating anti-trust rules, the Asahi Shimbun reported on Friday. The unit of Amazon.com Inc was raided by the Japan Fair T...

Nepal police fire tear gas to stop religious rally amid COVID-19 surge

Police in Nepal used tear gas and water cannon on Thursday to break up a religious rally that defied a government ban on public gatherings imposed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the ban, about 2,000 residents poured into a major...

China's 'Malacca dilemma' remains

Amid the border standoff between India and China, the latter has suffered a severe blow from Thailand, which said it will scrap the Kra Canal project that Beijing wanted to build to shorten its access to the Indian Ocean, according to a me...

Japan coast guard rescues one man likely to be crew of capsized cattle ship

The Japanese coast guard said on Friday it rescued a man likely to be crew of a capsized cattle ship, confirming a domestic media report.The man was unconscious and transferred to hospital, it added in a statement. He was found about 120 ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020