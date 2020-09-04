Greater Noida: Police seize poppy husk, cannabis, other narcotics worth Rs 3.36 crores

Police busted an inter-state gang of drug smugglers and seized 42 kilograms of poppy husk, 172 kilograms of cannabis and other narcotic substances from their possession. According to Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Greater Noida on Thursday, information about the large consignment of narcotics had been received from an earlier arrest made by the police.

"We first caught two persons in possession of upwards of 3 kilograms of ganja on September 2. Upon questioning they revealed that they used to bring it from Anupshahar, Bulandshahr. Upon raiding 42 kgs poppy husk, 172 kgs cannabis, 10.5 kgs charas and other narcotic substances were recovered from there," Kumar said. "Six people have been arrested in the case, a country-made pistol too has been recovered from their possession. The value of the seized narcotic substances amounts to approximately Rs 3 crore 36 lakhs," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)