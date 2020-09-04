Left Menu
Govt ready to discuss all issues in Assembly session: Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that his government was ready to discuss and debate all issues relating to the people of the state in upcoming Assembly sessions, beginning on September 7.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 04-09-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:08 IST
Govt ready to discuss all issues in Assembly session: Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has said that his government was ready to discuss and debate all issues relating to the people of the state in upcoming Assembly sessions, beginning on September 7. The Chief Minister also asked his ministers to get prepared to place all facts so that the people of the state could be informed, the release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Wednesday.

He held a meeting with his Council of Ministers and Whips where it was decided to discuss matters pertaining to the containment of the COVID-19 virus spread, measures on crop losses due to heavy rains, fire accident at Srisailam Hydel Project, Irrigation sector issues, among others in the forthcoming sessions and propose these matters in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. "The Legislative sessions should be held upholding the democratic values. There is no other platform other than the Legislature to discuss matters on people's issues and take appropriate decisions. We have to utilise this platform and opportunity. The Telangana Legislature should be held as an ideal one for others in the country to look up for inspiration. The members should analyse how the programmes and Acts implemented by the government are performing at the field level," the release quoted Rao as saying.

Pointing out that the ruling party's members must should mention about each and every issue of the people he added, "The members should be able to point out if there were some lacunae somewhere. The government will answer each and every query raised by the members. The ruling party members also should mention each and every issue of the people." "Legislative Session will not mean disturbances, heaping of abuses, curses, unruly behaviour or utter pandemonium. It should not be a place to level accusations against one another or give vent to one's impatience. There should be a change in this attitude and the changes should qualitative in nature. There should be healthy debates, which should be inspiring and enlightening. The debates and discussion should analyse the implementation of Budget and Acts. The discussions should be high in quality and should be based on facts. The members should speak in such a way that it should be of some help to people," he added.

He added that pro-people decisions would be taken through discussions in the state Assembly. "This is how the Telangana Legislature sessions should be held. Any member from any party on any subject can speak on the floor of the Houses. The government is ever ready to answer any question or give clarification and implement the suggestions, which are practical. The member's views should reflect the facts. They should reflect the ground realities," the Chief Minister observed. (ANI)

