Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with IPS officers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad via video conferencing and talked about the stress that officials go through while doing their duties.

ANI | New Delhi/Hyderabad | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:05 IST
PM Modi interacts with IPS probationers in Hyderabad
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with IPS probationers through video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' event in Hyderabad. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with IPS officers via video conferencing during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad via video conferencing and talked about the stress that officials go through while doing their duties. The Prime Minister also urged the schools to prepare write-ups telling how cops on duty amid the pandemic had helped the common man in crisis.

"Workload and pressure are on everyone even on the farmers. This is a part of life and this is not something which cannot be managed. If we understand our needs and responsibilities in detail, we can manage things smoothly. In your profession, unexpected events occur and you have to be always ready. Regular training is also vital. I urge you all that when you go out for doing duty, try to meet people or even teachers who can talk on such topics. This will help you in leading a stress-free life. Also, if you practice yoga and 'Pranayama' done with will power, you will never be stressed and always be happy," he said. The Prime Minister also talked about improving the image of the police officers in front of the public and urged schools to write about the instances telling that how cops on duty amid pandemic have helped the common man in crisis.

"For people, the image of police was always of beating but it does not mean they have not done any humanitarian work. Society never realised the impact of their work. But during COVID-19 pandemic, people saw how these police officials in khaki uniform were serving food and water to the people, to homeless, running campaigns to make people aware about the disease and taking people to hospitals. The schools must send the written pieces to the police station showing the humane approach of the police. These can be shared on online platforms as well," he said. A total of 131 IPS probationers including 28 lady Probationers have completed 42 weeks of Basic Course Phase-I training at the Academy.

They joined the Academy on December 17, 2018, after completing their Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute of Telangana, Hyderabad. During the Basic Course Training at SVPNPA, probationers have imparted training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

One UI 2.5 update arrives for Samsung Galaxy S10 series

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series has started receiving the One UI 2.5 update that brings September 2020 security patch along with several new features including Wireless DeX connection support, WiFi password request, Bitmoji stickers on the al...

IBM: Organizations in India to Spend Nearly Half of Their Cloud Budget on Hybrid Over the Next Three Years

Indian executives investing in hybrid multi-cloud to drive business transformation finds IBM survey Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India The value derived from hybrid, multi-cloud platform technology and operating model at s...

Indian auto industry facing one of the toughest times in history, needs govt support:Kenichi Ayukawa

The Indian auto industry is facing one of the toughest times in history and needs government support through reduction of GST and incentive-based scrappage policy, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said on Friday...

Ryanair boosts balance sheet with 400 mln euro share placement

Ryanair has raised 400 million euros 473.6 millionfrom shareholders to strengthen its balance sheet as it eyes potential market opportunities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Europes largest low-cost carrier said on Friday. The move ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020