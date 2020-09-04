Five of family charred to death in fire in TN
Five members of a family were burnt to death after a fire broke out in their house near Kuranguchavadi in Salem early Friday, police said. All the five were asleep when the fire erupted. One person is admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem with serious burn injuries, they said.PTI | Salem | Updated: 04-09-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 12:40 IST
Five members of a family were burnt to death after a fire broke out in their house near Kuranguchavadi in Salem early Friday, police said. All the five were asleep when the fire erupted.
One person is admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem with serious burn injuries, they said. On receiving information, fire fighters rushed to the spot and doused the flames.
Police suspect electric short circuit to be the reason behind the blaze and said investigations were on..
- READ MORE ON:
- Salem
- Kuranguchavadi