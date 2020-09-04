Tanzanian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Pune

Tanzanian man held with cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in PunePTI | Pune | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:23 IST
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Punepolice has arrested a Tanzanian man for alleged possession ofcocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh in Kondhwa area on Friday, anofficial said
Acting on a tip-off, a team from the ANC nabbed JamesHillary (27) and seized cocaine worth Rs 3.3 lakh from hispossession, deputy commissioner of police (crime) BachchanSingh said
"A case has been registered at Kondhwa police stationunder relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and PsychotropicSubstances (NDPS) Act," the official said.
