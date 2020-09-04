Rs 30 lakh in cash, 10 sovereigns of gold burgled from house

Rs 30 lakh in cash, 10 sovereigns of gold burgled from housePTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:42 IST
Robbers on Friday decampedwith Rs 30 lakh in cash and 10 sovereigns of gold ornamentsfrom a locked house here, police said
The robbery came to light when the residentsreturned home from a wedding held early in the morning andfound the valuables missing from an almirah, the police said
Based on a complaint, senior police officials visitedthe crime scene and finger-prints were lifted from there.