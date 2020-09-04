SC issues notice to its secretary-general on Indira Jaising's petition
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to its Secretary-General on a petition filed by senior lawyer Indira Jaising seeking appropriate directions with regard to the non-implementation of its earlier 2017 judgement on designating senior advocates.
A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, issued notice to its secretary-general and posted the matter for further hearing after four weeks. (ANI)
