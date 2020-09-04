Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:50 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:50 IST
Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of concrete and masonry as they dug down in the residential district of Gemmayze after rescuers said on Thursday they had detected signs of a pulse and breathing, a Reuters witness said.

The Aug. 4 explosion at the nearby port was caused by massive amounts of badly stored ammonium nitrate. It killed about 190 people and injured 6,000, in a nation already crippled by economic crisis. "The machine is saying that there is one alive, a heartbeat, and the dog is marking a dead body in a spot. This is the theory. Now we are searching to make sure," said Mansour Al Asmar, a Lebanese volunteer rescue worker at the scene.

A crane helped lift steel girders and other heavy debris carefully from the ruins. Residents gathered nearby, hoping someone could be found, while some said the government had not done enough to help.

"The government has been completely complacent, has been completely absent," said Stephanie Bou Chedid, a volunteer from a group helping victims of the blast. Near the site, Mohamed Khoury, 65, said he hoped someone was found alive but, even if only bodies were uncovered, "it's important their families can find peace."

The explosion ripped through a swathe of the capital, smashing up districts such as Gemmayze, home to many old, traditional buildings, some of which crumbled in the shockwave. Rescuers, including volunteers from Chile, used scanning equipment to create 3D images of the wreckage to try to locate anyone alive, local television images showed.

The building being searched once housed a bar on its ground floor. Lebanon's army called for one minute's silence at 6.07 p.m. (1507 GMT) on Friday to mark a month since the blast. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit businessA sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shi...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trumps threat to defund cities unconstitutional, mayors sayMayors of major U.S. cities on Thursday blasted President Donald Trumps threat to cut federal funding to cities facing ong...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazil uses less than a third of available coronavirus tests, newspaper saysSeven months after Brazil declared a state of emergency because of the new coronavirus pandemic, the countrys ...

Authorities launch contact-tracing drive after 75 COVID cases detected at 2 Murthal dhabas

The Sonipat district administration has launched a massive contact-tracing drive after 75 workers at two popular eateries in Murthal tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday. Sonipats Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Punia said s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020