Japan says to bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populace

Japan says to bear cost of coronavirus vaccines for populaceReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:25 IST
Japan's government on Friday said it would bear the cost of providing coronavirus vaccines to the populace, as it aims for a comprehensive inoculation against the pandemic.
The government also said it planned to establish funds to compensate for possible side effects from vaccines. The plans were outlined in documents distributed at a briefing by Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who also heads the coronavirus response.
