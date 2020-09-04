Ireland to nominate MEP McGuinness, EIB's McDowell for EU Commission

Ireland to nominate MEP McGuinness, EIB's McDowell for EU CommissionReuters | Dublin | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:28 IST
Ireland is to name Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to replace Phil Hogan as the country's representative on the European Commission following its trade chief's resignation last week, a government source said.
McGuinness is Ireland's longest serving Member of the European Parliament and one of the chamber's vice presidents. McDowell recently completed a four-year term as one of the European Investment Bank's (EIB) eight vice presidents.
