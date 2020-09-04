Armed robbers loot Rs 5.70 lakh from bank in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Four unidentified masked men looted Rs 5.70 lakh at gunpoint from the branch of a public sector bank in Bhagowal village here on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 3 pm, they said.

At the time of incident, the security guard deployed at the branch was refuelling the generator set located behind the building, the police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Hoshiarpur, Navjot Singh Mahal said an alert had been sounded in the district and the adjoining areas.

Police parties have been dispatched in the area to search for the culprits. Footage recorded by the CCTV cameras installed inside the bank and in the nearby areas are being inspected, he said..