DG BSF reaches Jammu as part of his three-day visit of International border

Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana arrived at the frontier headquarter in Jammu on Friday as part of his three days visit of International Border (IB) under BSF Jammu Frontier. On the first day of the visit, Asthana visited the area of Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors of BSF and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, and other officers. Jamwal briefed Asthana about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing current security scenario.

"DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Chicken Neck stretch of Akhnoor Sector and held discussion with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation. DG BSF reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation also," said an official release. While addressing Army Jawans, Asthana said, "BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force. The recent detection of the tunnel shows the devotion toward duties for the motherland which ruins the cruel motives of counterpart."

On August 29, BSF troops detected a tunnel near the International Border in Samba area of Jammu region and unearthed nefarious design of Pakistan to infiltrate terrorists into Indian territory. BSF officials said the tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba and could not have been built without the approval of Pakistani Rangers and other agencies. Security forces deployed at the site where the tunnel has been found.The tunnel starts in Pakistan along the border and ends in Samba, according to Jammu BSF IG NS Jamwal. (ANI)