Mathura: Two cops suspended for 'casual' approach to probe into cases

Two police sub-inspectors have been suspended for their “casual attitude” towards investigation into incidents of crime, officials said here on Friday. “A probe has also been ordered against them,” SSP Dr Gaurav Grover said. Both policemen-- Surendra Singh and Praveen Kumar—were posted at the Mant police station of the district, the officials said. Police officers have been directed to prepare a plan to check crime in the district, the officials added.