The north-eastern region did not witness any shortfall in PPE kits, masks, hand sanitizers at any point of time, he said. Singh complimented the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and NITI Aayog for successfully organising the workshop.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 20:38 IST
Show must go on with due precautions: Jitendra Singh on good governance practices during pandemic

The "show must go on with due precautions", Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday at a one-day workshop on good governance practices in aspirational districts in a pandemic. Delivering the valedictory address at the workshop, the minister said district collectors in aspirational districts have out-performed many non-aspirational districts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and the performance of aspirational districts represents an opportunity to prove the resilience of the Indian nation, according to an official statement.

The government has decided to do rapid transformation of 115 aspirational districts lagging on specific development. "The show must go on with due precautions" despite the pandemic, as can be seen in the conduct of several entrance examinations – the JEE/ NEET/ CSE all of which have been notified, Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, said.

"Only because of the collective people's effort, India was able to fight the pandemic better than other countries," he said. The minister urged the district collectors of aspirational districts to consistently focus on achieving continuous growth in developmental indicators.

He said the concept of aspirational districts conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks a major shift in political approach to governance after seven decades of Independence in India, according to the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. It was also a shift to a more scientific and objective assessment of developmental activities, besides bringing about a sea change in work culture at all levels of governance, Singh said.

Governance practices in aspirational districts of north-eastern states have found special focus in the one-day workshop with a specific session on the subject, he added. Concentrated focus on north-eastern states had enabled the region to witness infrastructure development with new airports and train services, Singh said. Further, north-eastern states were a model in management of the coronavirus pandemic, with Tripura, Manipur and Sikkim being COVID-free for lengthy periods of time, the minister said. The north-eastern region did not witness any shortfall in PPE kits, masks, hand sanitizers at any point of time, he said.

Singh complimented the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and NITI Aayog for successfully organising the workshop. The valedictory session was addressed by Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer, NITI Aayog, and K Shivaji, Secretary, DARPG.

Kant said different regions of India are solving problems together under the aspirational district program. He cited the success stories of aspirational districts of Hazaribagh, Goalpara and Banka in this regard.

Shivaji said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, DARPG had made significant strides in reforms in handling public grievances, with integration of state portals with Centralised Public Grievance and Redress Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), reduction in grievance handling time and feedback call centres, all of which eased the citizen's pain points in the pandemic. V Srinivas, Additional Secretary, DARPG, and Director General of NCGG, said the overwhelming message from the workshop was that aspirational districts had leveraged the benefits of technology and synergised developmental programs to fight the pandemic.

The workshop was jointly conceptualised by the NCGG, DARPG and the NITI Aayog with the objective of knowledge dissemination of district-level good governance practices in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. It had five technical sessions including best practices in health sector governance, e-governance, agriculture and water resource management, north eastern states and educational governance. "Twenty district collectors from Ramanathapuram, Sirohi, Narmada, Washim, Virudhnagar, Nandurbar, Wayanad, Raichur, Ranchi, Naupada, Bastar, Nuh, Cachar, East Garo Hills, Dhalai, Namsai, Baran, Banka, Vizianagaram and Sukma presented their experiences in handling the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said.

The session chairs included Indevar Pandey, Special Secretary, Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Anil Swarup, former Secretary, Education and Literacy, Shalini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, Bharat Lal, Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Santosh Mishra, CEO, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Authority and Commissioner e-Governance..

