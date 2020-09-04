Left Menu
Techie on job hunt kills self at brother's Noida home

A 28-year-old engineering graduate was found dead at his brother's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. He was found hanging at the house on Friday," a police official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:26 IST
A 28-year-old engineering graduate was found dead at his brother's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The body was found hanging at the rented accommodation in Phase 3 police station area, they said.

"The deceased belonged to Devmanpur in Ghatampur area of Kanpur. A B.Tech by qualification, he had come to stay with his brother here and was looking for a job. He was found hanging at the house on Friday," a police official said. The exact cause behind him taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further proceedings were underway, the police added..

