Noida: 3 held for duping people on pretext of life insurance

Three men have been arrested for duping people of money on the pretext of providing them life insurance policies in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:02 IST
Noida: 3 held for duping people on pretext of life insurance

Three men have been arrested for duping people of money on the pretext of providing them life insurance policies in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, police said on Friday. The accused were held on Thursday near Sector 37 roundabout by a joint team of Sector 39 police station and the Cyber Cell, the police said.

They have been identified as Durgesh alias Faizan, a resident of Delhi, Rahul and Padam Saini, both from Ghaziabad, a police spokesperson said. The accused had duped several people on the pretext of providing them life insurance policies. They would ask gullible people to transfer money into their account in lieu of the policy and then vanish,” the spokesperson said.

"Recently, they had duped a man of Rs 90,000 similarly. The man who was cheated approached the police after which the trio was traced and arrested," the official said. An FIR has been lodged against the accused men at the Sector 39 police station under Indian Penal Code section 420 (fraud) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, the police said.

