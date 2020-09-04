Left Menu
Himachal HC seeks reply from state govt on financial aid for COVID-19 deaths

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a notice to the State Government and directed to file a reply within three weeks in a matter related to providing of financial help to families of those who die due to COVID-19.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:03 IST
The Himachal Pradesh High Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday issued a notice to the State Government and directed to file a reply within three weeks in a matter related to providing of financial help to families of those who die due to COVID-19. A Division Bench comprising the Chief Justice L.Narayana Swamy and Justice Anoop Chitkara passed the orders on a petition filed by Tarun Pathak, advocate, who has alleged that COVID-19 has not only been declared as pandemic but also has been notified as a disaster by the Government of India, so, for all purposes the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 should be applicable in case of this disease.

He has further alleged that in March 2020, after declaring the COVID-19 Pandemic as Disaster, "the Central government provided that in case of death due to COVID-19, ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh shall be provided to the family/kin of the deceased but later on the said clause was withdrawn". The petitioner has stated that the Bihar is also providing ex gratia compensation to the families of persons who die due to COVID-19.

He has suggested that the relief can be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund maintained under the Act or the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and keeping in view the minimal number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the State, it would not put much financial burden upon the State to pay the ex gratia compensation to the families of deceased persons. Petitioner has prayed to direct the State to devise an appropriate plan to provide financial help to the families of those who die due to COVID-19 and to provide ex gratia or other immediate financial help to the families/ dependents of those victims who have died due to COVID-19 after the same was declared as Disaster, as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The Court has posted the matter for the next hearing for October 1, 2020. (ANI)

