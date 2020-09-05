U.S. conveyed concerns to Russia over Syria troop collision - White House official

U.S. conveyed concerns to Russia over Syria troop collision - White House officialReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-09-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 00:09 IST
The United States has conveyed its concerns to Russia over an incident in Syria in which several U.S. troops were injured when a Russian military vehicle collided with theirs, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday.
"It's been communicated to them (Russia) very clearly," O'Brien told a White House news conference. "It's been communicated at the appropriate level."
