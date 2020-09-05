Sushant case: Rhea's brother Showik remanded in NCB custody

A court here on Saturday remandedShowik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, arrestedin connectionwith the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput'sdeath, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)till September 9

Showik is brother of the main accused in the case,Rhea Chakraborty, while Miranda was house manager of thedeceased actor

They were arrested on Friday night under varioussections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances(NDPS) Act after questioning of 10 hours.