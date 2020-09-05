Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the sixth session of the second State Legislative Assembly.

ANI | Siddipet (Telangana) | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:18 IST
Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao tests COVID-19 positive
Telangana Finance Minister, Harish Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Finance Minister Harish Rao has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the sixth session of the second State Legislative Assembly. Rao took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, his health is stable.

"On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got tested for COVID-19 and report came out to be positive. My health is fine, I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get COVID test done," Rao tweeted. A total of 2,511 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 4, taking the total number of cases to 1,38,395 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, there are 32,915 active cases in the state, while 1,04,603 people have recovered and 877 have died after contracting the infection.At present, 25,729 COVID-19 patients are in isolation and are being treated in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

SDRF team conducts mock plane crash exercise in Dehradun

State Disaster Response Force SDRF continues to lead the way in emergency preparations with its recent participation in the mock plane crash scenario at the Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.On Saturday, with a 12-member team of the SDRF, sub-i...

Anil Jain set to be elected new AITA president, Anil Dhupar secretary general

BJPs Rajya Sabha member Anil Jain is set to be elected as the new president of All India Tennis Association AITA while Anil Dhupar will take over as the secretary general at the Annual General Meeting AGM of the national federation here on ...

Sushant case gave us inkling of drugs penetration in Bollywood: NCB

The drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has given the NCB an inkling of the narcotics network and penetration in Bollywood, a senior officer of the federal agency said on Saturday. Narcotics Control Bureaus NCB Depu...

Cooperation, competition among states will collectively drive nation faster towards $5 trillion economy by 2025: Goyal

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday that cooperation among states on one hand and competition on the other will collectively drive the nation faster towards a five trillion dollars economy by 2025.The Busi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020