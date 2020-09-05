Left Menu
Encounter breaks out between militants, security forces in J-K's Kupwara

Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in the forest area of Dana Behak in Warnow area of north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said. He said during the searches, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, ensuing an encounter.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 16:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. Acting on a specific information about the presence of militants in the forest area of Dana Behak in Warnow area of north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said during the searches, the militants fired on the forces, who retaliated, ensuing an encounter. The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

