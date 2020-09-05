Terror-bid foiled in Pak, 5.5 kg bomb defused
The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) after an intelligence information recovered a remote-controlled bomb planted on a roadside in Janikhel area of Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neutralised the explosive. The bomb was planted for a big terror activity by unknown terrorists, however quick action by the security forces averted the sabotage attempt, police said.PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 05-09-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 17:31 IST
Pakistani security forces on Saturday foiled a terror bid by defusing a 5.5 kg bomb planted on a roadside in northwest Pakistan. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) after an intelligence information recovered a remote-controlled bomb planted on a roadside in Janikhel area of Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neutralised the explosive.
The bomb was planted for a big terror activity by unknown terrorists, however quick action by the security forces averted the sabotage attempt, police said. The improvised explosive device weighing 5.5 kg was also filled with Shrapnel to cause maximum damage.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
- Bannu district
- Janikhel
ALSO READ
Activist brings down Pakistani flags in Pakistan occupied Kashmir
11 per cent Pakistanis have developed protective immunity against COVID-19: Study
Pakistani military establishment has sold Pakistan to China: Altaf Hussain
Gujarat HC allows Pakistani national to return home
India charges 19, including 7 Pakistanis, over Kashmir bombing