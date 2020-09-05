Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPM condemns permanent free power to farmers by Andhra Govt

Andhra Pradesh CPM Secretary P Madhu has condemned the state government's decision of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of permanent free power to farmers.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 18:08 IST
CPM condemns permanent free power to farmers by Andhra Govt
Andhra Pradesh CPM Secretary P Madhu while speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh CPM Secretary P Madhu has condemned the state government's decision of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of permanent free power to farmers. The party has opposed the idea of fixing metres to pump sets and demanded the State government to take back its decision in this regard, alleging that the Jagan Reddy-led government accepted the Centre's decision only to obtain Rs 1,500 crores debt.

Speaking to ANI, Madhu said: "The State government has issued a government order in this regard, as it is under pressure from the Central government. The Centre's intervention is increasing in all the sectors including agriculture. The State government has surrendered in front of the Centre and accepted to fix metres for pump sets only to obtain Rs 1,500 crores debt from the Central government." "While observing that it is highly difficult to fix metres to pump sets, the State government should withdraw this decision immediately. We will finalise an action plan for countering the anti-people policies of the State as well as Central government," he added.

Earlier on Friday, State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Kodali Nani) said that permanent free power to farmers is the wish of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Addressing a press conference, the Minister said, "There will be Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (DBT) for free power and the government only will pay for the power consumed by the farmers."

"Chief Minister Reddy started focusing on the welfare of farmers immediately after coming to power. He is giving nine hours free power to farmers during day time; farmers are getting Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce in this government," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers revealed, Luffy vs Kaido, Nami persuades Frankie to run

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt to construct temple, church, two mosques in new secretariat complex

Hyderabad, Sep 5 PTI The Telangana government on Saturday said it will construct a temple, church and two mosques in the new secretariat complex and the foundation stone for them will be laid after the end of the ensuing Legislative session...

DGCA orders resumption of pre-flight alcohol test for pilots, cabin crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Friday ordered airlines to resume pre-flight alcohol tests for pilots and cabin crew members. The aviation regulator had on March 29 this year suspended breath analyser BA test for all aviat...

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT on the lines of NCERT to assist the administration in implementing policies for human resource development, an off...

Imran Khan fails again in convincing world of 'freedom of press' in Pak

By Francesca Marino Imran Khan does it again. In an interview to the Arab network-- Al Jazeera, the Pakistani prime minister goes back to one of his favourite topics Freedom of press. Repeating once again the same most probably written spee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020