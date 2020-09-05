Left Menu
Lawyer, his associates assault policemen at Saket court gate

The incident took place on Friday following which Anuj Gaur and Honey were arrested, they said. The constable and the ASI were on sentry duty at the Saket Court's gate number two when they were attacked by Gaur, Honey, Vinay Nagar and the lawyer Chinmaya Sejwal, police said, adding that policemen were on the 8 pm to 8 am shift.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:11 IST
A Delhi Police constable and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were allegedly assaulted by a lawyer and his associates outside the Saket court, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday following which Anuj Gaur and Honey were arrested, they said.

The constable and the ASI were on sentry duty at the Saket Court's gate number two when they were attacked by Gaur, Honey, Vinay Nagar and the lawyer Chinmaya Sejwal, police said, adding that policemen were on the 8 pm to 8 am shift. The accused assaulted them and fled with the ASI's phone, they said.

Police received information about a quarrel at the court's gate at 9.20 pm on Friday. Police said around 8.30 pm, a car tried to enter the Saket court complex and guards stopped it. The car's driver entered into an argument with the guards, following which Constable Hitesh was called to gate number two.

Those in the car told the constable that they had to visit an advocate in the lawyers' chambers. After verification, the car was allowed to enter the court complex, police said. The constable had asked the guards to record the details of the car in a register, they said.

After sometime, the car came back with another man sitting in the backseat and he appeared to be in an inebriated state. The men, who had argued with the guards, pointed at the constable and told the person in the backseat that he had stopped them from entering the court complex, a senior police officer said. The man in the backseat came out of the car and hit Hitesh on his face. Hitesh tried to stop him, but when the man did not relent, the constable called ASI Kailash to the spot, the officer said.

The ASI tried to bring the situation under control, but the accused pushed him. The ASI fell on the ground and his spectacles and mobile got damaged. The accused picked up his phone and fled, the officer said. Both the police personnel have undergone medical examination. CCTV camera footage is being retrieved, police said.

“On the statement of Hitesh, a case under sections 186 (obstruct public servant during duty), 353 (assault public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered at the Saket police station," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Gaur (27), a resident of Sangam Vihar, who is an aide to Sejwal, has been arrested and the ASI's phone has been recovered, the DCP said, adding that Honey has also been apprehended.

"On interrogation, Gaur had disclosed the names of other accused as Vinay Nagar, Chinmaya Sejwal and Honey. Further investigation is in progress," Thakur said..

