Teachers' Day: Shivraj Singh hails gurus for preventing academic disruption amid COVID-19
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to all the teachers, while hailing their efforts of educating students online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:39 IST
On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to all the teachers, while hailing their efforts of educating students online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Due to COVID-19, we could not open schools but our teachers did not give up. By paying house visits and through online education, they continued to educate children. I greet them today on Teachers' Day," said the Chief Minister in a video conference with students and teachers.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country. "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.
Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shivraj Singh
- Madhya Pradesh
- Narendra Modi
- COVID
- India
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews work of Madhya Pradesh Metro
Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
High-level meeting held over heavy rainfall, issued necessary directions to officials: Shivraj Singh Chauhan
Three-day session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly from Sept 21
Moderate thunderstorm likely over parts of Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand