Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teachers' Day: Shivraj Singh hails gurus for preventing academic disruption amid COVID-19

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to all the teachers, while hailing their efforts of educating students online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 05-09-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 21:39 IST
Teachers' Day: Shivraj Singh hails gurus for preventing academic disruption amid COVID-19
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended his best wishes to all the teachers, while hailing their efforts of educating students online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Due to COVID-19, we could not open schools but our teachers did not give up. By paying house visits and through online education, they continued to educate children. I greet them today on Teachers' Day," said the Chief Minister in a video conference with students and teachers.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and offered gratitude to the teachers across the country. "We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes," PM Modi tweeted.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

TRENDING

Killing Eve Season 4 production delayed, Jodie Comer reveals Villanelle’s worst enemy

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Attack on Titan Season 4 to deal deeper into history & powers of Titans

Park Min-young & Park Seo-joon’s kissing video crosses 200 million views

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

J-K LG inaugurates State Council of Education, Research and Training

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha n Saturday e-inaugurated the State Council of Education, Research and Training SCERT in a bid to help the administration in implementing policies for human resource development. The LG also ...

Karnataka reports 9,746 new cases of COVID-19, 128 deaths

A total of 9,746 new cases of COVID-19 and 128 deaths have been reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. The state also reported that 9,102 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the number of...

Maharashtra Police reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 258 new cases

While two Maharastra Police cops lost their lives fighting the deadly COVID-19, 258 more security force personnel have tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Saturday.The total number of positive cases in th...

NFL-Watson signs $160 million mega-deal with Texans-reports

NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed on a four-year, 160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, U.S. media reported on Saturday. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the highest-rated quarterbacks last season, leading the Tex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020