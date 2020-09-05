Four held in Delhi for circulating fake currency notes
The accused were identified as Mohd Azeem Khan, Akil Ahmed, Akeel Ahmad and Nitin Patel, they said. Police got a tip-off about a Pilibhit-based syndicate which was involved in smuggling FICN into Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas. They have already circulated FICN having face value of over Rs 25 lakh in Delhi-NCR, police said..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:22 IST
Four men were arrested for allegedly printing and circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the national capital, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Mohd Azeem Khan, Akil Ahmed, Akeel Ahmad and Nitin Patel, they said.
Police got a tip-off about a Pilibhit-based syndicate which was involved in smuggling FICN into Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas. On August 30, police learnt that two members of the gang would deliver a consignment of fake currency notes near the Anand Vihar bus terminal in Delhi, a senior police officer said.
"A trap was laid and Azeem Khan and Akil Ahmed were arrested with fake notes having a face value of Rs 1.20 lakh. On their instance, Akeel Ahmed and Nitin Patel were also arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. The printing workshop based at Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh was also busted in which all the instruments and papers were recovered, the DCP said.
The accused were involved in the illegal activity from the past several years. They have already circulated FICN having face value of over Rs 25 lakh in Delhi-NCR, police said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Pilibhit
- Anand Vihar
- National Capital Region
- Uttar Pradesh
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Sharp drop in sale of Ganpati idols in Delhi ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi
Delhi CM hands over Rs 1 cr cheque to family of sanitation work who died of COVID-19
Multilevel parking-cum-shopping complex and inter-change metro station to come up at Nabi Karim in Delhi
NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC
HC dismisses plea against Amanatullah Khan's nomination for election as Delhi Waqf Board member