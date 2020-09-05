Left Menu
Sri Lankan youth held for illegal entry in Tamil Nadu: Police

The Coastal Security wing police arrested Sri Lankan national after he illegally entered Tamil Nadu and patrolled the Danuskodi beach last night.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Coastal Security wing police arrested Sri Lankan national after he illegally entered Tamil Nadu and patrolled the Danuskodi beach last night. According to the police, a suspicious youth was seen walking towards Mukundarayar Chatram in Dhanushkodi.

The 30-year-old youth has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Bandaranaike, a native of Sri Lanka's Mannar district. He has been brought to the Dhanushkodi police station for interrogation. During the interrogation, it was found that a Sri Lankan friend of his told him that he was going to meet his acquaintance in Rameswaram and he would get a job in Tamil Nadu.

Currently, the police are conducting a thorough probe at the Dhanushkodi Coastal Security wing Police Station. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

