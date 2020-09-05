Left Menu
Sushant case: NCB arrests late actor's personal staff member

A senior NCB officer had earlier said Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case. The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 05-09-2020 22:54 IST
The NCB said with the latest action, the total number of arrested in this "ongoing investigation" has risen to seven. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested Dipesh Sawant, a member of Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff, in connection with a drugs probe linked to the actor's death, officials said. The NCB said with the latest action, the total number of arrested in this "ongoing investigation" has risen to seven.

They said Sawant, who was being interrogated since 10 PM last night, has been arrested under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act around 8 PM on Saturday. "He was subjected to interrogation and confrontation with Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra and Kaizan Ibrahim.

"His statement was recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act and on the basis of enough corroborative evidence, he (Sawant) has been placed under arrest," a senior NCB officer said. Sawant will be produced before the local Esplanade court at 11 AM on Sunday, he said.

"His role is the same as that of Samuel Miranda that was to procure and handle (drugs). Sawant has some corroborative evidence which we need for further cross-examination (of other accused)," NCB Deputy Director (operations) K P S Malhotra told reporters outside the agency's office. A senior NCB officer had earlier said Sawant's role was that of a "witness" in the case.

The federal anti-narcotics agency had on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty (24), the brother of main accused in this case Rhea Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda, Rajput's house manager. Three of the seven arrested, Showik, Miranda and Vilatra (21), are in NCB custody, the agency said.

When the probe in the case began, the agency had arrested two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, for alleged drug peddling and officials have claimed that through them they reached Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar who is allegedly directly linked to this drugs case as they were in touch with Miranda. Miranda, they had said, used to allegedly procure drugs from them on the purported instructions of Showik, agency officials said.

Officials have said Rhea (28), Rajput's live-in partner, is expected to be summoned for questioning soon. This case has given the NCB an "inkling" into the narcotics network and its penetration in Bollywood or Hindi movie industry, NCB Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain told reporters outside the agency's office on Saturday.

Various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old actor are being probed by three federal agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The NCB is probing the drug angle in this case under criminal sections of the NDPS Act after the ED shared with it a report following the cloning of two mobile phones of Rhea.

Rajput was found dead at his flat in suburban Bandra area on June 14.

