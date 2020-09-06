Opium seeds worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Nagaland, 4 arrested

Security forces in Nagaland arrested four persons for smuggling opium seeds worth Rs 1.44 crore, a senior official said on Saturday. Based on specific inputs, Assam Rifles impounded two trucks carrying 120 bags of Vietnamese Poppy near Piphema on National Highway-29, he said.

The arrested persons and the seized contraband were handed over to custom preventive division officials, PRO and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) Sanjiv Sethi said.