Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

Some experts say Kim likely attempted to project an image of a leader looking after people's livelihoods as he seeks to bolster internal unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-led sanctions. The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim on Saturday visited South Hamgyong province, which was hit by Typhoon Maysak last week.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 06-09-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 09:13 IST
Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited typhoon-stricken areas in the northeast, fired a top official there and promised to send 12,000 workers from Pyongyang for recovery efforts, state media reported Sunday. It's the latest in a series of high-profile visits by Kim and his deputies to areas hit by natural disasters in recent weeks. Some experts say Kim likely attempted to project an image of a leader looking after people's livelihoods as he seeks to bolster internal unity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-led sanctions.

The Korean Central News Agency said that Kim on Saturday visited South Hamgyong province, which was hit by Typhoon Maysak last week. It said Kim was briefed that the typhoon destroyed more than 1,000 houses and inundated public buildings and farmland in the coastal areas of South Hamgyong as well as nearby North Hamgyong province. KCNA didn't report any deaths or injuries in the two provinces. But the country's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said Saturday that “dozens of casualties” were reported in Kangwon province, south of the Hamgyong provinces, and that officials in Kangwon would be “gravely punished” for failing to evacuate residents to safety.

Kim also convened a high-level policy meeting there, where he “underscored the need to make the recovery campaign from damage an important political work and an occasion of consolidating the single-mined unity,” KCNA said. Kim said authorities must issue “a general mobilization order” to ensure the swift supply of materials for rehabilitation works and urged members of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, the capital, to take the lead.

In a separate open letter to party members in Pyongyang, Kim said the 12,000-strong divisions of the party “elite” will be sent to aid recovery in South and North Hamgyong provinces. KCNA said Kim also dismissed Kim Song Il, chairman of the South Hamgyong Provincial Committee of the Workers' Party.

Kim needs greater public support to deal with worsening economic pain caused by U.S.-led sanctions imposed over his nuclear program, and the coronavirus pandemic that had forced him to seal off his country's border with China, its biggest trading partner and economic pipeline. North Korea has insisted it hasn't found any virus case, a claim widely disputed by foreign analysts. Despite the pandemic, observers say Kim will likely hold a military parade and other national events next month to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party in an effort to boost his family's rule.

Late last month, Kim visited a western coastal area hit by another typhoon and expressed relief that the damage wasn't significant. Earlier in August, he visited other places where days of torrential rains flooded hundreds of houses and vast areas of agricultural land. South Korea's Unification Ministry said after Kim's early August trip that it was rare for him to visit a flood-stricken site, saying the last time he did so was in September 2015.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

N.Korea leader tours typhoon-hit area, directs recovery effort

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un toured coastal areas hit by a typhoon, and ordered 12,000 core party members to join the recovery effort on Saturday, while dismissing a provincial party chief, state media reported on Sunday. North Koreas st...

Sushant case: NCB summons Rhea; serves notice at home (Eds: Adding i'

A Narcotics Control Bureau NCB team reached actress Rhea Chakrabortys home in Mumbai on Sunday morning to serve her summons for joining probe in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, offic...

With record spike of 90,633 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41-lakh mark

India registered the highest single-day spike of 90,633 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national caseload past 41-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,065 more deaths in the last 24 hou...

At special police recruitment drive in J-K's Kathua, women turn up in large numbers

A recruitment drive organised in the border district of Kathua for the posts of Special Police Officers saw a large number of women participants. An estimated around 2,500 candidates showed up for the drive on Saturday.Participants thanked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020