Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambulance driver held for raping 19-year-old Covid patient in Kerala

Kerala Police have arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 positive girl at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram/Pathanamthitta (Kerala) | Updated: 06-09-2020 11:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 11:38 IST
Ambulance driver held for raping 19-year-old Covid patient in Kerala
Represntative Image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala Police have arrested an ambulance driver for allegedly raping a 19-year-old COVID-19 positive girl at Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district. The accused has been identified as Noufal (25).

According to the police, the test results of the alleged victim who was in quarantine at her relative's house in Panthalam had returned positive on Saturday. "Health workers sent two women in an ambulance to two different hospitals. After dropping one patient, Noufal took the victim girl to a lonely place and sexually assaulted her. Later he dropped her at the COVID-19 care centre around midnight," police said.

Aranmula police arrested Noufal in the night itself on the basis of the girl's statement and charged him with rape. Kerala health minister KK Shailaja in a statement said that she has directed GVK company, the operational partner of state health departmnent's '108 ambulance service' to dismiss the driver.

She also said the incident was shocking and directed the police to take action to ensure strong punishment to the accused. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

All stakeholders agreed to relegation, promotion in ISL from 2024-25 season: Kushal Das

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Money laundering case: ED seeks remand of Tahir Hussain for 9 more days

Enforcement Directorate ED on Saturday sought further nine days remand of former Aam Admi Party AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, in a money laundering case. The probe agency has also booked him for various other fraudulent acts such as cheatin...

Investing in digitisation in big way: Amrutanjan

Chennai, Sep 6 PTI Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd, manufacturers of popular pain balm, is investing in digitisation in a big way, setting a target of garnering1.3 per cent of national sales through e-commerce, a top official has said. The compa...

Corbin, Nationals charged with slowing hot Braves bats

The visiting Washington Nationals will turn to left-hander Patrick Corbin in hopes of slowing down the slugging Atlanta Braves bats when the two clubs complete their four-game series on Sunday. The Nationals 14-24 have won the last two game...

Taiwan opposition pushes pork referendum, could threaten US trade deal

Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT began a push on Sunday for a referendum to block the easing of restrictions on U.S. pork imports, which if passed could threaten a long-mooted free trade deal with Taipeis key ally Washington...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020