Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel

At least seven police personnel lost their lives and 511 new coronavirus cases were found among Maharashtra Police in last 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 13:41 IST
7 deaths, 511 new COVID-19 cases among Maharashtra Police personnel
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

At least seven police personnel lost their lives and 511 new coronavirus cases were found among Maharashtra Police in last 24 hours. A total of 173 police personnel have lost their lives due to the pandemic in the state so far, while 13,719 have recovered and returned to their homes, the Maharashtra Police said on Sunday.

Out of the total number of 16,912 cases among its personnel, 3,020 are active cases, it added. Across the state, there are a total of 8,83,862 confirmed case, of which 2,21,012 are active cases. Of these 6,36,574 patients have recovered while 26,276 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

Also Read: Maharashtra Police reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 258 new cases

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Deepak Punia discharged from hospital, advised home isolation

World championship silver-medallist wrestler Deepak Punia, who tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the national camp, has been discharged from hospital and advised home isolation. Besides the Olympic-bound Punia 86kg, the other...

Important to capture the soul of the character: Sudheer Babu on Pullela Gopichand biopic

Gearing up to start production on Pullela Gopichand biopic, south star Sudheer Babu says an artiste must concentrate on capturing the soul of the personality when playing a real-life character on screen. Gopichand, a former All England Cham...

deGrom hopes for rare win as Mets host Phillies

A win by a New York Mets starting pitcher can be a rare sight, a feeling Jacob deGrom is quite familiar with at times. The Mets will send deGrom to the mound Sunday afternoon looking for an even rarer second straight win by a New York start...

Normal rainfall in Rajasthan so far this monsoon: Report

Rajasthan has recorded normal rainfall during the monsoon season so far with 17 of its 33 districts falling under the normal rainfall category, according to a report of the state water resources department. The state recorded 474.37 mm rain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020